Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
North Haledon - MICKS, Eva (Vogt) 94 of North Haledon on April 12, 2020. Before moving to North Haledon in 1954, Eva was born and raised in Paterson. Before retiring, she worked for Meadox Medical in Oakland, NJ. Eva was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.

Eva was predeceased by her husband Arthur Micks in 2015 and was the dear cousin of Frances Casazza and Joan DeHooge. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donations in Eva's memory St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church to 220 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
