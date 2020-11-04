Eva (Kit) Zolondek
Clifton - Zolondek, Eva (Kit), 92 of Clifton, passed away on November 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Pylyp Zolondek. Loving aunt to Irena Halen, Irena White, Olga Kosowski and Bill Maruszczak and numerous great nephews and nieces. Loving sister to Anna Biszko in Poland. She was predeceased by her brothers Michal, Dimitri, Wasyl, Jan, in-laws Wasyl & Anastasia Maruszczak and niece Olga Tuttle and husband George.
Eva was born in Poland and came to the United States in 1968 settling in Clifton. She was a textile worker at International Veiling Co. in Clifton. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8:45 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 AM. Interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visiting on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM. Parastas at 7 PM. www.marroccos.com