Evalyn (Knapp) Johnson
North Haledon - Evalyn (Knapp) Johnson, 83, of North Haledon on April 11, 2020. Born in Bronx, New York. She had lived most of her married life in North Haledon, then moved to Wayne before moving back to North Haledon. Prior to her retirement in 2001, Evalyn was a Receptionist/Administrator for Thales Components Corporation in Wayne. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church of Wayne.
Evalyn was the beloved mother of Theodore Johnson and his wife Deborah of North Haledon and the late Krista Crisler. Loving grandmother of Elisabeth, Erin, Josiah, Nathaniel, and Jonathan
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Evalyn's memory to Holland Christian Home 151 Graham Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508. They are in desperate need due to the pandemic.