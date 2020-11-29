1/1
Evan Michael Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evan Michael Gallagher

Westwood - Evan Michael Gallagher was born on May 27, 1983 in Westwood, NJ. He passed away on November 24, 2020.

Loving son of Jeanmarie Gallagher, and grandson of Elizabeth "Dolly" Gallagher. His grandfather, William C. Gallagher predeceased him. He is survived by his uncles William Gallagher (Eileen), Robert Gallagher (Arleen), and Thomas Gallagher (Irma). Also survived by his aunts Kathleen Dunican (John), and Theresa Giuca (Darren). He also leaves behind his cousins Brian Dunican (Elizabeth), Emily Frey (Anthony), Liam Gallagher, and Everett Frey. He will be missed by his extended family members and friends, many of whom have left heartfelt messages of remembrance on social media. Evan attended Westwood High School where he was a member of the football, wrestling, and golf teams. He graduated from the University of Connecticut, and later received an Accounting Degree from Ramapo College.

Evan's passions included golfing, skiing, and cooking. He indulged these interests as a longtime Caddie at Hackensack Golf Club in Oradell, NJ, and more recently as an Apprentice Chef in a fine dining restaurant at a resort in Utah's ski country. The only thing he enjoyed more than participating in these activities was talking about them to all who would listen. His kindness will be deeply missed. As we remember Evan, especially his enjoyment of feeding others, please consider a donation to a local food bank or pantry to help those in need. Due to current conditions a Memorial Service for Evan will be held at a future time.

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pascack Valley Community Life from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved