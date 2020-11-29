Evan Michael GallagherWestwood - Evan Michael Gallagher was born on May 27, 1983 in Westwood, NJ. He passed away on November 24, 2020.Loving son of Jeanmarie Gallagher, and grandson of Elizabeth "Dolly" Gallagher. His grandfather, William C. Gallagher predeceased him. He is survived by his uncles William Gallagher (Eileen), Robert Gallagher (Arleen), and Thomas Gallagher (Irma). Also survived by his aunts Kathleen Dunican (John), and Theresa Giuca (Darren). He also leaves behind his cousins Brian Dunican (Elizabeth), Emily Frey (Anthony), Liam Gallagher, and Everett Frey. He will be missed by his extended family members and friends, many of whom have left heartfelt messages of remembrance on social media. Evan attended Westwood High School where he was a member of the football, wrestling, and golf teams. He graduated from the University of Connecticut, and later received an Accounting Degree from Ramapo College.Evan's passions included golfing, skiing, and cooking. He indulged these interests as a longtime Caddie at Hackensack Golf Club in Oradell, NJ, and more recently as an Apprentice Chef in a fine dining restaurant at a resort in Utah's ski country. The only thing he enjoyed more than participating in these activities was talking about them to all who would listen. His kindness will be deeply missed. As we remember Evan, especially his enjoyment of feeding others, please consider a donation to a local food bank or pantry to help those in need. Due to current conditions a Memorial Service for Evan will be held at a future time.