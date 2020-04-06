|
Evelyn Anahid Kalpagian
Union City, NJ - Evelyn Anahid Kalpagian, of Franklin Lakes, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Union City, NJ; first US born generation to Armenian Immigrant Parents. Graduated Union Hills High School toward the top of her class before attending secretarial school then working for M Lowenstein & Sons on Broadway in NY City. She eventually met her husband in West New York and left work to raise her family in Fort Lee, NJ where she had spent a majority of her life. She had returned back to work for a State Farm Claims Office in Paramus where she spent the rest of her working career. She was a loving mother, beloved grandmother, sister, Aunt, Cousin & Sister-in-law.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Kalpagian. Survived by her cherished son Edward and his wife Vicki. Adored grandmother to Jonathan and Robert Kalpagian. Dear sister of Armen Tomasian and his wife Carmen Tomasian, sister-in-law to Gloria Tomasian and Olga Kalpagian. Cherished aunt of Steve Tomasian, Ron Tomasian, Amy Kalpagian, and Jan Lawson. She is also survived by various other cousins and nieces and nephews; Evelyn will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Due to the current global health crisis, all services will be held privately. The family is planning on having a memorial service and "Celebration of Evelyn's Life" sometime in the future when safe and appropriate. It would be her wish during this crisis to her friends and family members who wish to pay their respects, in lieu of flowers in her memory to make a donation to St. Leon Armenian Church in Fair Lawn, NJ.