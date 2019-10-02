|
|
Evelyn Ann Wells
Rochelle Park - Evelyn Ann Wells, of Rochelle Park, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 at the age of 86.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Edna & Walter Barr. Sister of the late Lois Brown. Evelyn was a resident of Rochelle Park for over 58 years. She was devoted to her family and special friends who were like family.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Herbert Wells in 1962 and daughter, Lois Morgan in 2014. She is survived by her son Walter Wells, his wife Annemarie and their 5 children: Nicole, Tracy, Ryan, Danielle and Brett; her daughter Pamela Walsh and her husband John and their 4 children: Sean, Megan, Cassie and Jamie. She is also survived by the children of Lois Morgan: Natalie, Tami and Heidi and her 9 great-grandchildren Alexa, Haley, Gatlin, McKenzie, Daniel, Jace, Elliot, Savannah and Jayden. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn loved with her whole heart, unconditionally. She was an amazing woman of strength and courage. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family and her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by the many whose lives she has touched.
Funeral from the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Ave, Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation on Thursday, October 3rd from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VHS Hospice of NJ, 783 Riverview Dr. 2nd Fl, Totowa, NJ 07512 in memory of Evelyn Wells.