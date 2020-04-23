|
Evelyn Hetzer Dennis
Evelyn (Skippy) Hetzer Dennis passed away on April 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A Dennis, dear daughter of the late Carl and Edna Hetzer, dear sister of the late George (Mary) Hetzer of NJ; dear grandmother to the late Jordan Dennis. Loving mother of daughter Linda (David) Bentley of Charlotte NC; Son Robert (Marsha) Dennis of Bow Mar CO; Daughter Valerie Dennis of Dana Point CA and Grandson Devin Dennis of Hawaii. She was also a friend, Sister in law, Cousin and Aunt to many loved ones.
Skippy was a professional dancer in Latin America for ten years before marrying. In St. Louis, she was Cotillion director and instructor for Kirkwood, Parkway and Lindbergh School districts for 17 years.
She volunteered at the Missouri Botanical Garden for 22 years and was a member of the Garden Appreciation Club for 61 years. She has been a member of the Kirkwood United Methodist Church since 1961.
In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to either the Missouri Botanical Garden, Kirkwood United Methodist Church, Kirkwood YMCA or the .
Arrangements are being handled by St. Louis Cremation.
Her family looks forward to the day we can gather with all her friends and family to celebrate her amazing life.