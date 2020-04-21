|
Evelyn Jackson (nee Antonucci), passed into eternal rest on April 20 in Oakland, NJ. She was born on January 20, 1924 in West Paterson to the late Louis and Pauline Antonucci, and remained a life-long resident until recently residing in Oakland, NJ. Before retiring years ago, Evelyn worked as a secretary, a job she loved and enjoyed. She was a parishioner at St. Bonaventure's RC Church and enjoyed participating in activities with Our Lady of Pompei senior citizens club. Evelyn was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas of Wayne and Albert of Woodland Park and her sister-in-law Sarah of Wayne. She is survived by her sister-in-law Annabelle, her niece Judy and nephews Thomas, Louis, John, Jeffrey and Ronald and many great nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date.