Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant Christian Reformed Church
North Haledon., NJ
View Map
Evelyn Jean Simpson Obituary
Evelyn Jean Simpson

Hawthorne - SIMPSON, Evelyn Jean (nee Tanis) - 95, of Hawthorne passed away on February 20, 2019. Born in Passaic and raised in Clifton, she lived in Prospect Park before moving to Hawthorne 65 years ago. A 1963 graduate of Bergen Pines Hospital Nursing School, she was a critical care nurse at Passaic General Hospital until her retirement in 1988. She also worked at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital and for Dr. Zand in North Haledon. Evelyn was a member of Covenant Christian Reformed Church in North Haledon and formerly attended Summer Street Christian Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Simpson (1969).

Devoted mother of Ellen Simpson of North Haledon and Thomas Simpson and his wife Ursala of Hawthorne.

Loving grandmother of Scott, Christine, Heather, Dawnmarie, Thomas and David, great-grandmother of 10 including 1 pre-deceased by her and great-great-grandmother of 1.

Dear sister of Kenneth Tanis of Sparta.

The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Services Monday at 11am at Covenant Christian Reformed Church, North Haledon.

Private burial.

The family requests donations be made in Evelyn's memory to Rosary Hill, 600 Linda Vista Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10594 or the Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770
