Evelyn "Nancy" Leale
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn "Nancy" Leale

Fort Lee - Evelyn "Nancy" Leale (nee Rose) 88 passed away on May 25,2020.

She is predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Leale Sr, eight brothers and six sisters.Evelyn is survived by her beloved daughter Nancy (Leale) Ripoli and her husband Thomas, a son Paul F. Leale Jr. and his wife, Kathy, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

There was a private service at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ with a burial at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ.

To read a full tribute and full obituary, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved