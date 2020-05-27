Evelyn "Nancy" Leale
Fort Lee - Evelyn "Nancy" Leale (nee Rose) 88 passed away on May 25,2020.
She is predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Leale Sr, eight brothers and six sisters.Evelyn is survived by her beloved daughter Nancy (Leale) Ripoli and her husband Thomas, a son Paul F. Leale Jr. and his wife, Kathy, five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.
There was a private service at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ with a burial at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee, NJ.
To read a full tribute and full obituary, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 27 to May 31, 2020.