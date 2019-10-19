|
|
Evelyn Lundsten
Evelyn, (nee Bayard), 92, of Paramus, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Before retiring, Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for PA Post Insurance, Ramsey. She was a longtime resident of Paramus and a founding member of the Trinity United Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder for many years. After retiring she served as a volunteer at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.
Cherished wife of the late George Lundsten (2007). She is survived by Richard Lundsten, William Lundsten and his wife Susan Lundsten of Paramus and daughter in law Kathy Lundsten of Atlanta. Treasured grandmother of Derek, Kirsten, Caitlin, Kristen and Kelsey and Great grandmother to Robert Edens and Jack Davis and Cyrus and Zoey Lundsten. She was the dear sister of Gloria Hohn. Evelyn was predeceased by her son, the late Robert Lundsten of Atlanta.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday October 26 at the First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, 722 East Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to , 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at .
