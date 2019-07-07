|
|
Evelyn M. Deion
Dumont, NJ - Evelyn M. Deion of Dumont passed away on July 6, 2019. Evelyn worked as a separator for JMAR, Ridgefield, NJ, and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Evelyn is survived by her sisters Eleanor Hill, Lillian Clayborn, Ruth Kaps, Margaret Braley and brothers Harold and Charles Deion. She is predeceased by sisters Grace Riviera, Joan Deion and brother Walter Deion Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Monday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com