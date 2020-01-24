Services
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
Evelyn M. Olsen

Evelyn M. Olsen Obituary
Evelyn M. Olsen

Swiftwater - Evelyn M. Olsen, 88, of Swiftwater, formerly of South Plainfield, New Jersey passed away peacefully January 22, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House, East Stroudsburg.

Evelyn was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and spent most her life in South Plainfield. After graduating from Battin High School Elizabeth, NJ, she married Robert Neil Olsen and was a devoted housewife and mother. After her children were raised she went back to college majoring in childcare. Evelyn obtained a position in the childcare industry and worked in that industry until she retired.

She was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Preceding her in death was her husband Robert N. Olsen in 1985.

Surviving are 6 children: Robert Olsen of New Mexico, Leslie Schmid and her husband, Michael Schmid of Florida, Nancy Tropey and her husband, Robert of New Jersey, Christian Olsen of New Mexico, Caroline Olsen of New York, and Steven Olsen of New Mexico, 5 grandchldren: Sarah, Rachel, Kalli, Steven and Daniel 3 great grandchildren: Marlayna, Katerina and Alexios.

Evelyn wished to be cremated and spend eternity at Pocono Plateau Camp and Retreat Center in Cresco. Her remains will be placed at the Eco Eternity Forest at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -