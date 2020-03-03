Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Episcopal Church
514 Abbott Ave
Ridgefield, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Hackensack Cemetery
Hackenack, NJ
View Map
Evelyn M. Prato

Evelyn M. Prato Obituary
Evelyn M. Prato, of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 blessed with a long life of 101 years. She is predeceased by her husband Edward Prato, and by her daughter Karen Corlett. Loving mother of Yvonne Troia. Cherished grandmother of Kara Covello and her husband David, and Brian Corlett. Treasured great-grandmother of Kyle and Dylan Covello. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 514 Abbott Ave., Ridgefield, followed by graveside prayers at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackenack. To send condolences, please visit blackleyfh.com.
