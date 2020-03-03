|
|
Evelyn M. Prato, of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2020 blessed with a long life of 101 years. She is predeceased by her husband Edward Prato, and by her daughter Karen Corlett. Loving mother of Yvonne Troia. Cherished grandmother of Kara Covello and her husband David, and Brian Corlett. Treasured great-grandmother of Kyle and Dylan Covello. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8PM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ. Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 514 Abbott Ave., Ridgefield, followed by graveside prayers at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackenack. To send condolences, please visit blackleyfh.com.