Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Evelyn Provost
Evelyn M. Provost

Evelyn M. Provost Obituary
Evelyn M. Provost

Evelyn M. Provost, age 87, died peacefully on April 13, 2020. She was born Evelyn M. Voight in New York City, NY to the late Kurt and Freida Voight.

Evelyn earned her bachelor's degree from Hunter College and her Masters in Library Science from the Pratt Institute. She worked in multiple fields throughout her career, spending her last 35 professional years at the Kosher Supervision Service in Teaneck NJ. Evelyn was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling the world in her later years.

Evelyn is survived by her loving sister, Marilyn Linhart; her daughters, Marianne (Steve) Coffland, Nikki (Steve) Bet; grandchildren, Steven (Kimmi), Timothy, Emily, Andrew (Felicia), Austen, Faith and Cadence; great-grandchildren, Zoe, Valorie and Dylan. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a private memorial to celebrate the life of Evelyn at a later time.
