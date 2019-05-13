Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
25 Harrington Ave.
Closer, NJ
View Map
Dumont - Evelyn M. Schroeder (nee Schneider) 96, a longtime resident of Dumont passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in the Bronx, on February 18, 1923 to the late Oscar and Augusta Schneider. Evelyn is survived by her sons Robert and Donald and their wives Pat and Barbara respectively, and her grandson Eric, her great grandsons Brandon and Jake, her brother Arthur, her nieces Beth Ann and Holly and a host of dear loved ones and friends. A memorial talk in her honor will be given on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 AM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 25 Harrington Ave. Closer, NJ. Arrangements by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
