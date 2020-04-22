|
Evelyn Meier recently of River Vale, NJ and formerly of Allendale, NJ and Louisville KY passed away April 22, 2020 from complications associated with Covid-19. Evelyn was born in Zurich Switzerland and came to the United States in 1946. Evelyn was very ahead of her time with regards to women working outside the home. Her early career was in the diamond industry where she learned how to grade and sell stones. Then with her husband, Peter, they owned and operated the Atlantic Seafood Company in Huntington, West Virginia. Evelyn returned to college and became a French and German language teacher first in middle school and then later at the college level. Evelyn was very involved in social action particularly through the League of Women Voters where she was honored as a 50 year member. Evelyn believed exercise was a necessary part of every day and participated in group classes until her death. Evelyn is survived by her son Philip Meier and his wife Sandra, her daughter Nicole and husband Paul, six grandchildren, Ithai Meier and wife Esther, Liat Raffre and husband Pierre Yves, Anat Doctor and husband Daniel, Thomas Anderson, Daniel Anderson and Rachel Anderson. Evelyn is survived as well by eight great grandchildren with one more on the way. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Peter and her son Ronald. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.