Puttenvink, Evelyn, age 94, of Southbury, CT, passed away on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Evelyn was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Oakland for 60 years. Evelyn was a homemaker and helped her husband with his businesses. She was a founding member of the Mother's Club of Children's Aid and Adoption Services and a member of the Stella Chapter No.20 Order of the Eastern Star for 75 years. She enjoyed living by Crystal Lake in Oakland, loved music, traveling with her husband, her many friendships, and cooking holiday dinners and cookies for everyone. Dear mother of Mark Puttenvink and his partner Beth Appio, Carol Wood and her late husband David A. Wood; loving grandmother of David (Beth), Christopher (Sonya), Connor, Sean, and Ty; cherished great-grandmother of Lillianna, Riley, Ava Scout and Piper. Also surviving is her sister-in-law Madeline Rizzo. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2016. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26th from 10am-12pm at Ponds Reformed Church, 341 Ramapo Valley Rd., Oakland, NJ, with a funeral service following at 12pm. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory can be made to GIGoFund.org.