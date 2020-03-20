Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn R. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn R. Murphy Obituary
Evelyn R. Murphy

River Edge - Evelyn Ruth Murphy, 98, of River Edge, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, NY. She was a resident of River Edge for 70 years.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Murphy and parents Thomas D. and Isabella (Gould) Hebblethwaite. Survived by her loving children Lynn Van Duyne and Wayne T. Murphy.

Evelyn was a proud graduate of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York and prior to retirement was employed by various companies including Eastman Kodak, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Union Carbide and Citizens Bank.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to a Humane Society of choice would be appreciated.

At the convenience of the family, all services and arrangements were private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -