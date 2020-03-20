|
|
Evelyn R. Murphy
River Edge - Evelyn Ruth Murphy, 98, of River Edge, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in New York City and raised in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, NY. She was a resident of River Edge for 70 years.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas J. Murphy and parents Thomas D. and Isabella (Gould) Hebblethwaite. Survived by her loving children Lynn Van Duyne and Wayne T. Murphy.
Evelyn was a proud graduate of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York and prior to retirement was employed by various companies including Eastman Kodak, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Union Carbide and Citizens Bank.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to a Humane Society of choice would be appreciated.
At the convenience of the family, all services and arrangements were private.