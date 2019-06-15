|
Evelyn Rita Composto
Upper Saddle River - Evelyn Rita (nee Magro) Composto, 87, of Upper Saddle River, formerly of Paramus, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church Paramus, NJ 07652..
Cherished wife of the late Mario Composto. Loving mother of, Janice Krakowski, Anthony Composto and Christopher Composto. Treasured grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer and Stephanie. Predeceased by her daughter, the late Carol T. Tralli (2005).
Family will receive friends on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday June 17, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
