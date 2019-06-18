Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
12 Market Street,
Saddle Brook, NJ
Evelyn Ruth Blankenstein Holt

Evelyn Ruth Blankenstein Holt Obituary
Evelyn Ruth Blankenstein Holt

Ormond Beach, FL - Evelyn Ruth Blankenstein Holt, age 87. passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019.

Predeceased by her parents, Harry and Rose Rubin and 3 sisters: Frances (Seymour) Basen, Ileane (Clifford) Lockwood, Bernice Germain.

She is survived by two brothers: Jerome (Helene) Rubin and Philip (Harriet/Nancy) Rubin and several loving nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces.

Evelyn was educated in the Paterson, NJ School System. Prior to her retirement Evelyn worked for The Mart Department Store and Air Brook Limo Service, both in Paterson, NJ.

She moved to Ormond Beach Florida in 1994. Evelyn was very friendly and outgoing and continually maintained contact with her family and many friends, throughout. She was active for many years in Congregation B'nai Torah, Ormond Breach.

Evelyn was an avid animal lover and cared for many cats and dogs throughout her lifetime. She will be missed by all.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am, Friday June 21, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market Street, Saddle Brook, NJ. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
