Evelyn Saluppo
Lodi - Evelyn of Lodi passed in peace Sunday May 5th at the age of 94. Preceded in death by loving parents John and Mary, sisters Marie and Mildred and brothers Frank and John II. Beloved aunt of Irene Gold, David Pette, Tara Pette, Joan Taylor, Gail Saluppo Olcott, Carol Saluppo and John Saluppo III. Devoted great aunt and great great aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a chapel service at Alesso Funeral Home 91 Union Street Lodi, NJ on Saturday May 11th from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Alessofh.com