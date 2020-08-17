Evelyn Viccaro
Evelyn Viccaro, 85, of Paramus since 1966. Formerly of North Bergen and Ponce Inlet, FL. Born in Jersey City on July 20, 1935, she graduated from St. Michaels High School in Union City. Before retiring in 2007 Evelyn worked at Rochelle Park Medical Center as an administrative assistant. Prior to that she was a lunch aide at Eastbrook Middle School in Paramus. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation for 54 years. Evelyn was an avid reader and loved socializing on the beaches in Florida and NJ with her family and friends. Most important of all was spending time with her family, often over Sunday dinners of her specialty, a "pot of sauce" and huge Thanksgiving celebrations. Evelyn had a way of drawing people in and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor and loving thoughtfulness.
Evelyn is predeceased by the love of her life, James A. Viccaro Jr., her husband of 62 years.
Upon the death of her parents, Patrick & Rita (Forsyth)Walsh, and as the eldest of 11 children, Evelyn became the Matriarch of a very large, close and loving family. Beloved mother of Karen Perillo and her husband John, James Patrick Viccaro and his wife Christine, Gary Viccaro and his wife Maria, Kathy Luciano and her husband James, Chrissie Grimes and her late husband Michael. Devoted grandmother of Michelle O'Brien and her husband Carl, Melanie Santlofer and her husband Jason, John Perillo and his wife Laura, Megan Oliver and her husband Matt, Heather Balestrieri and her husband Anthony, Ashley Kelly and her husband Michael, James Luciano and his wife Fina, Nicholas Luciano and his wife Tiffany, Kaitlyn Ferraro and her husband Michael, Morgan Duffy and Michael Grimes Jr. Loving great-grandmother of Johnny, Ryleigh, Robert, Amyra, Gavin, Brooke, Ashlyn, Keira, Juliana, Olivia, Sienna, Ella, Hudson, Isabella, James, Taylor, James, Jaxon, Joey, Nicholas, Brianna, Peyton, Kaylee, and Dylan.
Evelyn is survived by six of her siblings. Patricia McMahon and her late husband Frank, Maryann Daniello and her husband Jerry, Rita Russo and her husband Vinnie, Eileen Roche and her husband Danny, Diane Lake-Pirozzi and her partner Dennis McCabe, Theresa Dougherty and her husband Paul. As well as many, many nephews & nieces and their families. She is predeceased by her brothers William, Patrick and Richard Walsh and her sister Kathleen McBrinn.
At this time all services will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) 533 W. Uwclan Ave., Downington, PA 19335 or www.curefa.org
. Make contributions related to James Harkin, Evelyn's great grandson.