Evelyn Zienkiewicz



Zienkiewicz, Evelyn entered eternal peace with our Lord on September 3, 2020. A devoted and beloved wife of Robert Zienkiewicz for 63 years. A wonderful marriage filled with love, laughter, kindness, and lots of kisses. A very loving and cherished mother to her daughters Kim and Leona Zienkiewicz. We are so grateful for her unconditional love and support through our lifetime. Our mother is the best present we ever received, and she will be missed beyond measure. Evelyn is predeceased by her very dear parents Helen and John Yefchak and beloved brother William. Funeral Mass was held Thursday at St. Margaret's of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry following burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge were in charge of the arrangements.









