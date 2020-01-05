Services
Evelynne R. Dean

Evelynne R. Dean Obituary
Evelynne R Dean,

West Milford - Evelynne R. Dean, (Gruenler), 79, of West Milford. Beloved wife of the late Howard Dean. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Doris (Stathan) Gruenler.

A resident of West Milford for the past year moving here from Hackensack and was employed by Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, as a patient registrar. Surviving are two sons, Joseph and Samuel Raymond and one sister, Marjorie L. Dzerk and seven beloved grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter, Frances Labosky.

Memorial visitation at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford 07480 on Wednesday, January 8 from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral service at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CLAWS, PO Box 172, Closter, NJ. 07624. Visit richardsfuneralhome.com
