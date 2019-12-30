Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Pascack Reformed Church
Park Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett A. Geiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett A. Geiger Obituary
Everett A. Geiger

Everett Geiger, 83, Ham operator "Ev", K2GPL, of Upper Saddle River, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Home in Paramus on 12/27 from pneumonia. Ev was confirmed in the Pascack Reformed Church, graduated from Park Ridge High School then served in the Army as a Sergeant stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then married Loraine V. Otis. They lived in Upper Saddle River and raised one child, Susan. He was a sales engineer for Saddle Brook Controls until his retirement. Ev was a charter member of the Chestnut Ridge Amateur Radio Club, and through it he made many good friends in the local area. He loved to contact countries around the world and has confirmed contacts from more than 360 countries. Ev loved cars, radios, his boat on Lake Champlain, VT, his family and his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Lori Geiger, his daughter, Susan Tudisco, her husband Matt and their 2 children Jack Everett and Katherine Claire. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at the Pascack Reformed Church in Park Ridge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, NJ. https://rbari.org/donate/donate.html. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ (201-327-0030). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -