Everett A. Geiger
Upper Saddle River - Everett A. Geiger, 83, Ham operator "Ev", K2GPL, of Upper Saddle River, passed away peacefully at the Veterans Home in Paramus on 12/27 from pneumonia. Ev was confirmed in the Pascack Reformed Church, graduated from Park Ridge High School then served in the Army as a Sergeant stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He then married Loraine V. Otis. They lived in Upper Saddle River and raised one child, Susan. He was a sales engineer for Saddle Brook Controls until his retirement. Ev was a charter member of the Chestnut Ridge Amateur Radio Club, and through it he made many good friends in the local area. He loved to contact countries around the world and has confirmed contacts from more than 360 countries. Ev loved cars, radios, his boat on Lake Champlain, VT, his family and his dogs. He is survived by his wife, Lori Geiger, his daughter, Susan Tudisco, her husband Matt and their 2 children Jack Everett and Katherine Claire. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at the Pascack Reformed Church in Park Ridge on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge in Oakland, NJ. https://rbari.org/donate/donate.html. Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ (201-327-0030). Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.