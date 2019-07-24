Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Everett G. Copeland Jr.


1942 - 2019
Everett G. Copeland Jr. Obituary
Everett G. Copeland, Jr

Hawthorne - Everett G. Copeland, Jr,, age 76, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on July 19, 2019 due to heart complications. Born in Paterson, Everett moved to Hawthorne in 1954. He attended Rutgers University and Fairleigh Dickenson University and served his country proudly for six years in the National Guard. He was an Accounting Clerk for Romance Emporium in Clifton, NJ for many years.

Everett is survived by his loving family and many beloved friends.

Friends may meet with the family for a Funeral Mass on July 27, 2019, 9:30am at St. Anthony's R.C Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the USO, P.O Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677.
