Evo Curti
River Edge - Evo Curti, 95, of River Edge (formerly of Dumont and Waretown, NJ), died March 28, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peg" (née O'Connor) 2009. Devoted mother of Michael Curti and wife Nancy, Elaine McMahon and husband Ronald. Cherised grandfather of Ryan McMahon and wife Sandra, Kelly White and husband Jon, Christine Curti, and great-grandfather of Joseph, Samantha, Tommy, Katherine and Cali.
Born in Union City to Casimiro and Silvia Curti, Evo was a Chief Operating Engineer of 250 Park Avenue for 15 years, member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 94, NYC. He was a proud Army Air Corps veteran, serving his country during WWII, awarded a Bronze Star for heroism and Good Conduct Medal. Evo was also a member of the Prime Timers, the Old Guard of Waretown and the Barnegat VFW.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 2nd, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township. Visiting Monday, April 1st, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.