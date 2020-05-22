Evripides (Evris) S. Kontos



KONTOS, Evripides (Evris) S., of New Port Richey, FL (formerly of Bergenfield, NJ & Old Tappan, NJ) passed away on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Evangelia. Dear father of Steve Kontos (Athanasia), Kathryn Comodromos and Constantinos Kontos (Roussa). Loving grandfather of Evangelia, Aphrodite, Erica, Demi, Evripides, Stephanie and Evangelia. He will also be missed by many other family members in the United States, Cyprus and all over the world. Evris was a self-made ambitious and successful businessman, founding Apollo Foods and Co-Founder of Kontos Foods. He was passionate about various philanthropic causes especially those related to his beloved homeland of Cyprus. He was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Port Richey, Florida, Lampousa Society and the Pancyprian Association of America. A great and kind man that will never be forgotten, may his memory be eternal. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Evris name may be made to St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Church (353 E. Clinton Ave., Tenafly, NJ 07670) or to St. George Greek Orthodox Church (9426 Little Rd., New Port Richey, FL 34654).









