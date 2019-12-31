|
Faith Mary Carlson
Montvale - Faith Mary Carlson, 80, of Montvale formerly of Dumont, died in the early hours of December 26, 2019, with her loving family by her side. As a teen, she worked at Rose Haven School For Girls in Rockleigh, NJ where the girls reveled in her vivid storytelling. Her love of literature led her to study English and Drama at William Patterson University and she was able to share that love with hundreds of students at Bergenfield High School where she taught English from 1966-2001. After retiring, she spent seven years mentoring women at Spring House Women's Halfway House in Paramus and she was a grateful friend of Bill. Her creativity allowed her to express her unique and enchanted view of life through fashion, jewelry design, chocolate making, baking, gardening, antiquing in Nyack, film noir, and reading crime novels with a cat and a cup of tea. The soundtrack of her life included Nina Simone, Yo Yo Ma, The Rolling Stones, Billie Holiday, and Bob Dylan.
Her 47 years with husband Dominick Atanasio was filled with unending adoration and adventures, and their greatest treasure born in 1977, daughter Nicole Carlson-Atanasio. Faith will also be missed dearly by brothers and sisters, Richard, Bonnie, Donna, and Bobby, and many loving nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the weekend of Valentine's Day, a holiday that gave her the chance to express her natural love for all. Memories and stories can be emailed to: [email protected] Donations can be made in her memory to the Innocence Project at support.innocenceproject.org. Arrangements by Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford NJ. www.boulevardfuneralhome.com