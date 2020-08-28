Fannie Lue Hawley
Fannie Lue (Moss) Hawley was peacefully embraced by our Lord and Savior, JESUS, The Christ, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Fannie was born on July 3, 1927 in Creedmoor, North Carolina; the 2nd of eleven children to Robert Lee Moss and Truemella (Blacknell) Moss. In 1947, Fannie attended and graduated from Saint Agnes Hospital School of Nursing in Raleigh, North Carolina, and began her long 42+ active years of dedicated service as a Registered Nurse (R.N), passing both State Boards, first in North Carolina and then in New Jersey. Soon after, Fannie met a very handsome widower (Toney Hawley) with a very young daughter (Brenda), Toney would eventually become her husband. Fannie became a much-devoted wife and stepmom in 1952. Shortly after their marriage, they settled down in Montclair, New Jersey. From this nearly 60-year union they bore 2 sons: Toney L. Hawley, Jr. and Jarvis E. Hawley. While waiting to begin her nursing career in New Jersey, Fannie briefly worked at Little Falls Laundry, located, in Little Falls, New Jersey . Soon she received and accepted a nursing career offer from Mountainside Hospital located in Montclair/Glen Ridge, New Jersey. After about 2 years at Mountainside; she was actively recruited to a R.N position at the recently built, Montclair Community Hospital, located in Montclair, New Jersey. There, she was assigned to the 11:00 P.M to 7:00 A.M. shift in the Intensive Care Unit. During her last 14 years of her long nursing service career; Fannie became the Head Nurse of that shift in the Intensive Care Unit. Fannie retired from The Montclair Community Hospital at the end of 1989.
Fannie is pre-deceased by her husband of 59+ years, Toney; her 3 brothers: Robert Gray, William, and Charles Moss; her 3 sisters: Flossie Moss, Mary Washington, Ruth Moss; and her daughter in law, Audrey C. Hawley (Jarvis). Fannie is a member of Saint Matthew A.M.E Church in Orange, New Jersey, and is survived by her 2 sons: Toney L. Hawley, Jr. and Jarvis E Hawley; her step-daughter, Brenda D. Tucker (John); her 2 sisters: Ruby Mitchell (Ballem), and Mamie K Francis Cannady; 1 brother: Lonnie Moss (Mandy); 2 sister in laws: Theodora Moss and Ila Burt; 4 step grandchildren; 4 step-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and friends.
Fannie will be buried right next to her husband, Toney, at the cemetery of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford, North Carolina, where they both were previous long-time members of.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a Breast Cancer Research Organization, or to the Benevolent/ Missionary unit of your church or Grace Hospice Healthcare in Edison, New Jersey, or to your local EMS Volunteer Ambulance Units, or plant a memorial tree from the CaggianoMemorial.com
home website.
MOMMA'S HANDS…
They tend to you when you're tiny. Guide you as you grow. Fold in prayer as you find your way, and never let you go. Momma, you raised us with a love we could trust to never let us down. A love that showed us we were never alone. A love that gave us strength to become who we are today. For all you gave; for the life you created with your hands, your heart, and your love…….
IN JESUS' NAME…MOMMA - THANK YOU!!