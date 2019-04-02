Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Daughtry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie R. Daughtry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fannie R. Daughtry Obituary
Fannie R. Daughtry

Pompton Plains - Fannie R. (nee Natale) Daughtry, of Pompton Plains, died Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Fannie had resided at Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains since 2002, coming from Toms River and Red Bank previously. Marrying Arthur Daughtry at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Red Bank in 1952, the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage in 2005 before Arthur's passing in October that year.

Together, Fannie and Arthur raised two children, Arthur and Carol. Throughout her life, Fannie had been an active volunteer with a variety of organizations. She is a former member of the Altar and Scapular Society at St. Joseph's RC Church in Bogota and the VFW #5661, Bogota.

Teaching aerobics and Tai Chi at Cedar Crest Village for many years, Fannie was a very active member of the retirement community.

Fannie is survived by her son, Arthur; her daughter, Carol Kozakiewicz; her sister, Ann Cerqua; her grandchildren, James Kozakiewicz and his wife Janice, Lorraine Kozakiewicz Haikins, Joseph Daughtry, and Alyssa Daughtry and her husband Shaun Malyaz; and her great-grandchildren, Paul Kozakiewicz, Emily Kozakiewicz and Joshua Haikins.

Funeral services are private. The M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, is in charge of arrangements. www.scanlanfuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now