Fara (nee Saputo) Aliotta
Morris Plains - Aliotta, Fara (nee Saputo), age 55 of Morris Plains at rest in Hackensack on November 9, 2019. Loving mother of Ryan Turso and his wife Andrea of Secaucus, James Aliotta of Rockaway, and Rocco Aliotta of Rockaway. Dear fiancée of Mike Triano of Morris Plains. Daughter of Rocco Saputo and Joan Rea of Manasquan and the late Marta (nee Farinola) Saputo (1990). Sister of Russell Saputo and his wife Tina of Little Falls. Aunt of Rocco Saputo, Marta Saputo, and Louis Saputo. She is also survived by many loving cousins, aunts, and uncles. Born in Hoboken, she grew up in Jersey City and raised her family in Rockaway before recently moving to Morris Plains. She was a Manager for Peapack Gladstone Bank, Morristown for several years. Fara was a member of the Padre Pio Prayer Group, Hoboken. She loved to shop at Bloomingdales and Nordstrom's. Fara loved everything "high end". She also loved to cook and laugh, but most importantly she loved her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Thursday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Ann's R.C. Church, Hoboken at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington. Friends may visit Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Padre Pio Prayer Group at St. Ann's Church, Attn: Padre Pio Prayer Group, 704 Jefferson St. Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.