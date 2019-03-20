Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Armenante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay A. Armenante

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fay A. Armenante Obituary
Fay A. Armenante

Mahwah - Fay Armenante passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Paterson, NJ. She and her beloved husband, Tony, were longtime residents of Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, NJ. She was a member of The Valley Hospital Auxiliary and owned A Lady's Fancy, a dress shop in Ridgewood for many years. Fay's dear husband Antonio Armenante passed away in 2012. She is survived by her three children: her eldest, Michele, her spouse, Geraldine Viant; Mark, his spouse Young Sohn and Mitchell, his spouse Debra. Fay had three grandchildren: Andrew, André and Christina, and two great-grandchildren, Alfonso and Mochi. A celebration of Fay's life will be held on April 27, 2019. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now