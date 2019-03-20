|
Fay A. Armenante
Mahwah - Fay Armenante passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Paterson, NJ. She and her beloved husband, Tony, were longtime residents of Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, NJ. She was a member of The Valley Hospital Auxiliary and owned A Lady's Fancy, a dress shop in Ridgewood for many years. Fay's dear husband Antonio Armenante passed away in 2012. She is survived by her three children: her eldest, Michele, her spouse, Geraldine Viant; Mark, his spouse Young Sohn and Mitchell, his spouse Debra. Fay had three grandchildren: Andrew, André and Christina, and two great-grandchildren, Alfonso and Mochi. A celebration of Fay's life will be held on April 27, 2019. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com)