Fay Sucher
Fay (Fanny) Sucher (née Davila) died peacefully on June 14, 2020 in Secaucus, N.J., formally of Cliffside Park and Dumont at the age of 92.

Fay is survived by her 3 sons, Steven, Boyton Beach, Fl., Alan, Merrick, N.Y. and Paul, Hackensack, N.J as well as survived by 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Fred, her husband of 51 years and Madeleine, her daughter, formally of Albuquerque, N.M.

Fay was born on 10/16/1927 in Casablanca, Morocco. She married Fred in Casablanca in 1942 and immigrated to New York City shortly thereafter. She worked a number of years in the Garment District and upon moving New Jersey she devoted her life to being a wife and mother.

Fay was buried on 6/18/2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J. All condolences may be directed to Alan at P.O. Box 258, Merrick, N.Y.11566.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
