Fedra Karadimas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fedra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fedra Karadimas

Palisades Park - Karadimas, Fedra age 81 a longtime resident of Palisades Park died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charilaos Karadimas. Devoted mother of Nicholas Karadimas and Evdoxia Karadimas. Cherished grandmother of Nikki and Demitria. Fedra was a devoted member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus. In light of the challenges of today services for Fedra were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018 are appreciated by the family. To send a condolence online visit www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved