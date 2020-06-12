Fedra Karadimas
Palisades Park - Karadimas, Fedra age 81 a longtime resident of Palisades Park died peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charilaos Karadimas. Devoted mother of Nicholas Karadimas and Evdoxia Karadimas. Cherished grandmother of Nikki and Demitria. Fedra was a devoted member of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church in Paramus. In light of the challenges of today services for Fedra were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018 are appreciated by the family. To send a condolence online visit www.volkleber.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.