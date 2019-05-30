|
Felecita A. Meisten
Montvale - Felecita A. Meisten (Strambi) of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 99.
Beloved wife of the late Theodore E. Meisten. Loving aunt of Anne Van Vooren. Dear cousin of Joanna Finnegan. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Angela Welk and her brother Mario Strambi. Before retiring Felecita had been a legal secretary for Walter J. McIntyre, Hackensack, NJ for many years.
Visitation 9 AM to 10 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc.,155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com, Interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ