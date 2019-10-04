Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Felice (Frankel) Wanger Obituary
Felice (nee

Frankel) Wanger

Hillsborough - Felice (nee Frankel) Wanger, age 86, of Hillsborough, NJ formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning October 3, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Wanger. Devoted mother of David S. Wanger (Nicole) of Mesa, AZ, and Jill A. Gilkeson (Russell) of Hillsborough, NJ. Proud grandmother of John (Diana), Laura, Grace, Hanna, and Anthony. Dear great grandmother of Jonathan.

Prior to her retirement Felice was employed as an office manager for a medical office in Wayne, NJ and was a former member of Temple Beth Sholom, in Clifton, NJ.

Services will be 1 PM Sunday October 6, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Felice Wanger may be made to Chilton Medical Center Foundation 97 West Parkway, Pompton Plains NJ 07444, or Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068
