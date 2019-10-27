|
|
Felix Schimpf
Clifton - Felix Schimpf, 78, passed away on October 26, 2019.
Born in Scheindorf, Romania, Mr. Schimpf was raised in Memholz, Germany and came to the United States in 1952, settling initially in Passaic before moving to Clifton where he then lived for over fifty years. Prior to retiring, he had been employed as a Textile Printer with Missbrenner Prints in Clifton for thirty-seven years. Mr. Schimpf was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and was a member of Sportfriends Soccer Club in Wayne and the Baker's Bowlers. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Schimpf was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalie (nee Manz) Schimpf on August 25, 2003 and by a dearly missed brother, Michael Schimpf.
He is survived by his three devoted children: Diane Marchione and her husband, Jack, of Lincoln Park, Kenneth Schimpf and his wife, Kimberly, of Brick and Thomas Schimpf and his wife, Erica, of Clifton; by his dear brother, Adolf Schimpf of Lake Hopatcong; his loved sister, Elizabeth Angeli, of Clifton; and seven cherished grandchildren: Danielle, Jillian, Anthony, Madison, Jake, Harrison and Elsa.
Visiting will be Wednesday 3-7pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Thursday 9:15am from the funeral home and 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.