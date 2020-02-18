|
|
Felizarda Gallagher
Gallagher, Felizarda, (nee Carvelho), 85, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 with her husband by her side. Mrs. Gallgher was born in Portugal and after immigrating to the states, she graduated from Seton Hall in 1961. Felizarda was a School Teacher with the Lyndhurst Board of Education., She was a member of the Seton Hall Booster Club and the Montclair Bird Club. She is survived by her beloved husband, of 56 years, William F. Gallagher, Jr., by her loving children, William F, Gallagher, III & his wife, Kimberly and Kelly Peck, by her dear grandsons, Peter, Keith and Luke, by her sister, Maria Rendeiro, her brother, Carlos Carvalho and the late, Tony Carvalho, many nieces and nephews, and by her beloved, Bogusia. Her compassion, friendship and day to day care of Feliz and assistance to Bill is a blessing and will always be remembered.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at the Nazare Memorial Home Inc, 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Thursday, February 20, 2020 beginning at 9AM. Then to Sacred Heart Church where at 11AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment to follow, Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Feliz's memory to the Nature Conservancy, 200 Pottersville Road, Chester, NJ 07930