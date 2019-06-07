Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bergenfield - Ferdinand A. (Fred) Frangiosa, 71, of Bergenfield passed away on June 5, 2019. Born in Englewood he was the Head Custodian of Bergenfield High School. An Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a member of the NJEA, BCEA, BEA and was a former firefighter for the Bergenfield Fire Dept. Beloved father of Joseph and his wife Liza, David and his wife Grace and Jeff and his wife Desiree Frangiosa. Loving grandfather of Anthony, Isabella, Kendall, Nicholas, Charleigh and Marco. Dear brother of the late Antoinette Meehan and Joseph Frangiosa. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2-6 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Adopt A Boxer Rescue, PO Box 154, Olyphant, PA 18447. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
