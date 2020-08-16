1/1
Ferdinand (Fred) Cutillo
Ferdinand (Fred) Cutillo

Lewes, DE - Ferdinand (Fred) 90, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Rochelle Park, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Before retiring, Ferdinand worked for Rockefeller Center as an engineer. Fred loved to travel with his wife and enjoyed hunting with his son, sons-in-law and grandsons.

Cherished husband of 69 years to Renette Cutillo (nee Walti). Loving father of Marie Thompson and her husband Bob, Renette Rothenburger and husband Jean, Fred Cutillo, Jr. and his wife Debbie. Treasured grandfather of Robert and Brian Thompson, Jason and Brett Rothenburger and Kristen Rothenburger Ramsey, Victoria and Jaime Cutillo and proud Great Grandfather of eleven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Rosemary Pronti.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ferdinand 's memory may be made to The American Heart Association.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
