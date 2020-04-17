|
|
Pomroy, Fern E.(nee Rouwendal), age 90, of Hawthorne on Thursday, April 16, 2020 passed away of COVID-19 related illness. Born in Clifton, Fern had lived all of her life in Hawthorne. A year ago she became a resident at the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff. Fern had worked for Kodak Film in Fair Lawn and later for many years as a sales associate for Macy's in Paramus. She was a long time parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In her spare time, she enjoyed craft making and traveling. Fern was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Murphy (1961) for ten years and later of the late Thomas H. Pomroy (2002) for 31 years. Loving mother of Kathleen Murphy and her husband Stephen Solomon of San Francisco, CA, Patricia Thomas and her husband Rich of Franklin Lakes, Thomas Pomroy and his wife April of Wharton, Jacqueline Pomroy of Pompton Lakes, Sharon Padgett and her husband Lex of NC, and the late James Murphy (2011). Grandmother of eleven. Great grandmother of nine. Sister of Constance Maitland and her late husband Howard, Henry Rouwendal and his late wife Eleanor, Joyce Koterba and her late husband Dave, and the late Alberta Storms and her late husband Robert. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. A burial will take place privately at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Easterseals, (easterseals.com). (www.browningforshay.com)