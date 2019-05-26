|
|
Fernando Rojas
Ridgefield Park - Fernando Rojas, 74, of Ridgefield Park, NJ, died after a long illness on May 23 at home, surrounded by his family.
Born in Costa Rica on March 5, 1945, he moved to the United States in 1965, living in Paterson, NJ, West Haven, CT, and Ridgefield Park. He spent two decades in the textile factories of Paterson and southern Connecticut. Later, his career went into international sales with his final position as International Sales Manager at Globe Scientific Inc., Mahwah.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Clara Rodriguez Rojas of Ridgefield Park, NJ, and by his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren: Ana Rojas and Peter Tunnard, with Madeleine and Adam Tunnard, of Texas; Catalina Rojas and Will Cooper, with Gabriela, Elena and Colette Cooper, of Cambridge, MA; Diana Rojas and Ricardo Nogueira, with Xavier, Luke and Cecilia Nogueira, of Washington, DC; Beatriz Rojas and Larry Umaña, with Eliana and Chloe Umaña, of Ridgefield Park, NJ; and Clara Rojas-Guenther and Dennis Guenther, with Matthew and Sarah Guenther, of Ridgefield Park, NJ.
Arrangements by Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home, Ridgefield Park. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at 9:30 a.m. at St Francis of Assisi Church, Ridgefield Park. Reception to follow. In honor of his colorful life and his love of color and textiles, and per his request, mourners are asked to dress colorfully.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack UMC Foundation, Attn. Nancy Kennedy, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ, 07644. Vorheesingwersen.com