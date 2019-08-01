|
Filomena "Phyllis" (nee Ferraro) Amodio
Rochelle Park - Filomena "Phyllis" (nee Ferraro) Amodio, 97, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Before retiring, Phyllis worked for Becton Dickinson, East Rutherford as a secretary. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park.
Cherished wife of the late Joseph Amodio (1974). Dear sister of Evelyn Cosgrove of Lake Hiawatha as well as the late Yolanda Maloney, Peter Ferraro, Louis Ferraro, Camille Ferraro, Charlotte Streeter and Loretta Conforth. Phyllis is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge Rosie, Richie, Annabelle and Jesse Sanzari for all of their love, support and dedication in Phyllis' care.
Family will receive friends on Saturday August 3, 2019 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday August 3, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
