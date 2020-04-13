Services
Mieczkowski, Filomena D. (Cenicola) age 98 of Pompton Plains on Friday April 10, 2020. Born in Hackensack lived in Hackensack before moving to Pompton Plains in 2010.

Prior to retiring Filomena worked as a sales clerk at Macy's in Paramus.

Beloved wife of the late Theodore J. Mieczkowski, predeceased by her brothers Anthony, Philip, John and Alfred and a sister Fannie Canali. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell
