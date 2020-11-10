1/1
Filomena Grippo
Filomena Grippo

Cliffside Park - Filomena Grippo (nee) Montemarano on November 10, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., previously of West New York, age 91.

Filomena was born on February 24, 1929 in Italy and came to the United States in 1961. Before retiring she had worked as a seamstress at Evan Piccone in North Bergen. Filomena loved to make homemade pasta, pizza and bread. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her passion was being a seamstress and gardening.

Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Rocco. Devoted mother to Maria Ranaudo and her husband Gennaro amd Gerry Grippo and his wife Susan. Adored grandmother to Josephine and her husband the late Kyle, Domenick and his wife Lauren, Rocco and his wife Christina, Filomena and her husband Joe, and Jessica. Cherished great-grandmother to Massimo, Luca, Sofia, Maria, Domenico, Gino, Rocco, Catherine, Valentina. Dear sister to the late Angela, Rosaria, Mechelina, Adelina and the late Gerardo. Loving sister-in-law to Anna.

Filomena is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including Rocco and Mario and many other family members and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:30am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 12:30pm. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Thursday 9-12pm at the funeral home. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
