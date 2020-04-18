|
|
Filomena "Phyllis" Keller
Cliffside Park - Filomena "Phyllis" Keller, age 95, of Cliffside Park passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born in Union City and was the second child of Margaret and Antonio De Luise by whom she is predeceased, along with five of her six siblings. She is also predeceased by her husband, William T. Keller, with whom she raised her family in North Bergen and then in Cliffside Park. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Gloria Cammarotta of Hawling, Penn. She is also survived by her four children: William Keller and his wife Kathy of Harrington Park, Robert Keller and his wife Mary of Mahwah, Karen and her husband Bruce Wicks of Washington Township, and Richard Keller of Mahwah. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jayne and husband Doug, Kirsten, William and wife Nicole, Matthew, Robert and Michael. Phyllis had a zest for life and very much enjoyed the time spent with her family and many friends. She was truly proud of her Italian heritage and cherished memories of trips to Sorrento, the place of her mother's birth, and Ischia, the island on which her father was born. Phyllis worked for several years at the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and then as an administrative assistant for The Pearl Cross company. In later years, while living at the GreenHouse in Cliffside Park, she was a well respected, part time clerk for the town building department. In keeping with executive orders, visitation and funeral services will be private. A memorial mass celebrating Phyllis' life will be held at a future date. McCorry Brothers funeral home will handle the funeral arrangements. For expressions of sympathy please visit https://mccorrybrothers.com/.